18210 Cobblestone Dr Available 01/21/19 18210 Cobblestone Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1750
Security Deposit: $1550
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2756
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: WELCOME TO YOUR PERSONAL PARADISE! Be next to call this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath property home! This home offers beautiful floors, lots of natural lighting, at the front of the home a room enclosed by french doors perfect for office space, Large living room area open to very spacious kitchen with granite counters tops, island, plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator and microwave included! Large master bedroom with master bathrooms with separate garden tub and stand in shower, Other bedrooms with plenty of storage space, washer and dryer included! Amazing backyard with pool, perfect for cooling off on a hot Texas day! Don't wait apply today!
Extras: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, & Garbage Disposal
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
