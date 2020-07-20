All apartments in Harris County
18210 Cobblestone Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18210 Cobblestone Dr

18210 Cobblestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18210 Cobblestone Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
18210 Cobblestone Dr Available 01/21/19 18210 Cobblestone Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1750
Security Deposit: $1550
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2756
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: WELCOME TO YOUR PERSONAL PARADISE! Be next to call this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath property home! This home offers beautiful floors, lots of natural lighting, at the front of the home a room enclosed by french doors perfect for office space, Large living room area open to very spacious kitchen with granite counters tops, island, plenty of counter and cabinet space with refrigerator and microwave included! Large master bedroom with master bathrooms with separate garden tub and stand in shower, Other bedrooms with plenty of storage space, washer and dryer included! Amazing backyard with pool, perfect for cooling off on a hot Texas day! Don't wait apply today!

Extras: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, & Garbage Disposal

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE4627775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18210 Cobblestone Dr have any available units?
18210 Cobblestone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 18210 Cobblestone Dr have?
Some of 18210 Cobblestone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18210 Cobblestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18210 Cobblestone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18210 Cobblestone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18210 Cobblestone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18210 Cobblestone Dr offer parking?
No, 18210 Cobblestone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18210 Cobblestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18210 Cobblestone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18210 Cobblestone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18210 Cobblestone Dr has a pool.
Does 18210 Cobblestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 18210 Cobblestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18210 Cobblestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18210 Cobblestone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18210 Cobblestone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18210 Cobblestone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
