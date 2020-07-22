17854 West th Street

Amenities

parking bike storage courtyard

Located in Austins most walkable neighborhood, Blue Haze is brimming with charm but has all the conveniences of big city living. Inside, the calming blue walls are juxtaposed with bold pops of red and retro metallic finishes. The walls are lined with colorful canvases, making for a space that will inspire.



Blue Haze is a cozy one bedroom condo with an additional pullout bed. The main room is an open concept kitchen, living room, and dining area perfect for a small gathering. If traveling for business, this is the ideal location with a dedicated office space to comfortably work from home. Outside, you and your guests can enjoy an intimate courtyard with a water feature, private bike storage, and reserved parking.