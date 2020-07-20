All apartments in Harris County
17602 Bent Cypress Drive

Location

17602 Bent Cypress Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! NEVER FLOODED!!! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/ oversized 3 car garage in established Cypresswood subdivision. Unique &amp;amp; open floor plan on a large corner lot w/ mature shade &amp;amp; fruit trees. This home have plenty of space: formal dining, living area, breakfast room, and spacious family room w/fireplace, built in bookshelves and wet bar! Tile and wood flooring throughout! Nice size kitchen w/plenty of counter and cabinet space. Built in buffet cabinet and double oven. Refrigerator included! Spacious Master suite w/bonus area, fireplace and WIC! Many more features make this house a MUST SEE! Convenient location. Klein ISD. Call our Leasing Agent for more information on this home. Schedule a Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/700929 or CALL 888-883-1193 (#1189414).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17602 Bent Cypress Drive have any available units?
17602 Bent Cypress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 17602 Bent Cypress Drive have?
Some of 17602 Bent Cypress Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17602 Bent Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17602 Bent Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17602 Bent Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17602 Bent Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 17602 Bent Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17602 Bent Cypress Drive offers parking.
Does 17602 Bent Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17602 Bent Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17602 Bent Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 17602 Bent Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17602 Bent Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 17602 Bent Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17602 Bent Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17602 Bent Cypress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17602 Bent Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17602 Bent Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
