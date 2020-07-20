17602 Bent Cypress Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities garage

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! NEVER FLOODED!!! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/ oversized 3 car garage in established Cypresswood subdivision. Unique &amp; open floor plan on a large corner lot w/ mature shade &amp; fruit trees. This home have plenty of space: formal dining, living area, breakfast room, and spacious family room w/fireplace, built in bookshelves and wet bar! Tile and wood flooring throughout! Nice size kitchen w/plenty of counter and cabinet space. Built in buffet cabinet and double oven. Refrigerator included! Spacious Master suite w/bonus area, fireplace and WIC! Many more features make this house a MUST SEE! Convenient location. Klein ISD. Call our Leasing Agent for more information on this home. Schedule a Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/700929 or CALL 888-883-1193 (#1189414).