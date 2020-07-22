1726 Parklake Village Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning basketball court tennis court

Tons of custom built-ins and partial furnishings. Did NOT flood during Harvey. Home has STORM SHELTER master closet, tall ceilings, 6 foot plus XL tub in master, surround sound, surveillance cameras. "Gated" small friendly community of about a 100 CUSTOM homes - in a circle w/3 minute walk to elem school. Home office near family room has lots of natural light, backyard oasis w/ peaceful water-fountain and NO BACK NEIGHBORS! Weekend brings time for fun in backyard 1/2 BASKETBALL COURT, movies in the enormous 3rd flr MEDIA ROOM, private lake canoeing & fishing, tennis courts, & walking/biking trails in George Bush Park. Kiddos have their own library computer stations where you see from the kitchen their online activity (which leaves bedrooms just for sleeping)! Incl washer, dryer & ref. Lease incl trash p/u. SPARKLING CLEAN!