Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Cute and cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom home right in the mix of Kingwood, Tx. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. Have the comfort of privacy on this nearly half an acre lot. It is located right on the bank of the lake so sunrises and sunsets are amazing. Don't wait top long this one won't last very long. Room sizes are approximate.