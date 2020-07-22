16830 Shoal Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

You dont want to miss this charming Cypress home for lease! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath property features an open concept floor plan with gas log fireplace, gas cooktop, and bonus room. Enjoy evenings of relaxation and pampering in the master suite with large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Entertain friends and family in the backyard with covered patio. Well-situated with easy access to SH 290 and the Grand Parkway. Just a short drive to premier shopping and dining at Houston Premium Outlets. Call today for showing!