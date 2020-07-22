All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:25 PM

16830 Shoal Park Drive

16830 Shoal Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16830 Shoal Park Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
You dont want to miss this charming Cypress home for lease! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath property features an open concept floor plan with gas log fireplace, gas cooktop, and bonus room. Enjoy evenings of relaxation and pampering in the master suite with large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Entertain friends and family in the backyard with covered patio. Well-situated with easy access to SH 290 and the Grand Parkway. Just a short drive to premier shopping and dining at Houston Premium Outlets. Call today for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16830 Shoal Park Drive have any available units?
16830 Shoal Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16830 Shoal Park Drive have?
Some of 16830 Shoal Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16830 Shoal Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16830 Shoal Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16830 Shoal Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16830 Shoal Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 16830 Shoal Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16830 Shoal Park Drive offers parking.
Does 16830 Shoal Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16830 Shoal Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16830 Shoal Park Drive have a pool?
No, 16830 Shoal Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16830 Shoal Park Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 16830 Shoal Park Drive has accessible units.
Does 16830 Shoal Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16830 Shoal Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16830 Shoal Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16830 Shoal Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
