Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave accessible

Available for February 1st move in! Recent new paint throughout downstairs. New carpet in master. New microwave oven. Generously sized downstairs master bedroom. Separate tub and shower in master bath. Landlord to install new roll up shades in living and dining area. Refrigerator, washer, dryer AND bi-weekly lawn service is included in the lease price. Positioned on a corner lot with no neighbors in back! Zoned to Spring ISD schools. You don't want to miss this! It will go fast.