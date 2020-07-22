All apartments in Harris County
16515 Obsidian Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16515 Obsidian Dr

16515 Obsidian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16515 Obsidian Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and Expansive 4/4 Golf Course Home in NW Houston - This gorgeous home overlooks the popular greens of the Sterling Golf Course. The home is located in master planned & gated community of Stone Gate. As soon as you walk in, you'll notice the soaring ceilings, art niches through out, grand foyer, two separate stair cases, custom lighting & paint, crown molding, stunning bamboo floors, & loads of storage space. The granite countertops in the kitchen open directly to the breakfast area & large den and family room. In this lovely home, you'll have a private master suite with a sitting area & a bathroom with a huge shower, jetted tub, and vanity mirror with double sinks. The upstairs has a gameroom with a terrace/balcony overlooking the entire golf course. For all of your cars and more, you'll have a three car tandem garage & two carports! You'll need to take a look as soon as you can!

(RLNE3394849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16515 Obsidian Dr have any available units?
16515 Obsidian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 16515 Obsidian Dr have?
Some of 16515 Obsidian Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16515 Obsidian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16515 Obsidian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16515 Obsidian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16515 Obsidian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16515 Obsidian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16515 Obsidian Dr offers parking.
Does 16515 Obsidian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16515 Obsidian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16515 Obsidian Dr have a pool?
No, 16515 Obsidian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16515 Obsidian Dr have accessible units?
No, 16515 Obsidian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16515 Obsidian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16515 Obsidian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16515 Obsidian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16515 Obsidian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
