16515 Obsidian Dr

Beautiful and Expansive 4/4 Golf Course Home in NW Houston - This gorgeous home overlooks the popular greens of the Sterling Golf Course. The home is located in master planned & gated community of Stone Gate. As soon as you walk in, you'll notice the soaring ceilings, art niches through out, grand foyer, two separate stair cases, custom lighting & paint, crown molding, stunning bamboo floors, & loads of storage space. The granite countertops in the kitchen open directly to the breakfast area & large den and family room. In this lovely home, you'll have a private master suite with a sitting area & a bathroom with a huge shower, jetted tub, and vanity mirror with double sinks. The upstairs has a gameroom with a terrace/balcony overlooking the entire golf course. For all of your cars and more, you'll have a three car tandem garage & two carports! You'll need to take a look as soon as you can!



