Amenities

patio / balcony pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

Beautiful home in great family neighborhood. Nearby parks, and several pools.. Master bedroom is extra large, with a great Master Bath. Great home for entertaining, nice open floor plan. Back yard also ready for entertaining.. with a wood deck, stone patio area, built in gas fire pit.. also, in back yard, a hot tub.. this is a Must SEE!! Schedule a showing online- https://showmojo.com/l/dd661d807d