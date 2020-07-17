1623 Candleston Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean and nice home with a study/nursery off of the master. There is a window seat and built-ins in the family room. Open kitchen and the refrigerator is included. Split floorplan. Short walk to Pattison Elementary. The bedrooms are large and there is formal living/dining as you enter