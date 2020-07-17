Super clean and nice home with a study/nursery off of the master. There is a window seat and built-ins in the family room. Open kitchen and the refrigerator is included. Split floorplan. Short walk to Pattison Elementary. The bedrooms are large and there is formal living/dining as you enter
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1623 Candleston Lane have any available units?
1623 Candleston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1623 Candleston Lane have?
Some of 1623 Candleston Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Candleston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Candleston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.