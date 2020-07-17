All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1623 Candleston Lane

1623 Candleston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Candleston Lane, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean and nice home with a study/nursery off of the master. There is a window seat and built-ins in the family room. Open kitchen and the refrigerator is included. Split floorplan. Short walk to Pattison Elementary. The bedrooms are large and there is formal living/dining as you enter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Candleston Lane have any available units?
1623 Candleston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1623 Candleston Lane have?
Some of 1623 Candleston Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Candleston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Candleston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Candleston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Candleston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1623 Candleston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Candleston Lane offers parking.
Does 1623 Candleston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Candleston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Candleston Lane have a pool?
No, 1623 Candleston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Candleston Lane have accessible units?
No, 1623 Candleston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Candleston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Candleston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Candleston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 Candleston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
