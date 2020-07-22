15818 Mustang Mountain Ct

Amenities

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - BEAUTIFUL 4-Bedroom Home in Vintage Park Area! NO CARPET THROUGHOUT; Gorgeous Variation-Colored Engineered Hard-Wood & Laminate Hard Wood in all Living and Bedroom Areas! Tile in Wet Areas! 3x/year Pest Control INCLUDED IN LEASE! 2" Faux Wood Blinds throughout property! All bedrooms and den have ceiling fans! Master and living areas have high ceilings! Property Located on neighborhood lake/pond with fountain! Back of property faces lake/pond, neighborhood pool!! Appliances include Stainless Steel Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer, 5 Burner Gas Range, Vent Hood Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. Kitchen Sink Faucet is Hands-Free, As Well! Great for the Cook in the Family! Island with Breakfast Bar! COME SEE TODAY! This one won't last long!!



(RLNE5635996)