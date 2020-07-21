15650 Pebble Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

CORONA FREE AND VACANT! Welcome home to 15650 Pebble Lake Dr. in the wonderful Copperfield Northmead subdivision! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with quick access to walking trails and steps away from the neighborhood pool. Home features large open living room, spacious den. Kitchen with double oven and electric cooktop, lots of countertop and cabinet space! Master bedroom with lots of natural light! Master bath with dual vanities, tub w shower and his and hers walk-in closets. Three spacious secondary bedrooms! Large fenced backyard with beautiful shade trees and patio! Extra large garage with storage space. Ready for immediate move-in!