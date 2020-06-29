15111 Willowhurst Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Ready to move in! An immaculate, two story with four bedrooms, two and half bath,game room , formal dining room and formal living. This open-concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining family and friends, with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Master suite downstairs and bathroom with dual vanities, tub, and separate shower. Upstairs game room perfect for movie night, along with three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Looking to lease a furnished or unfurnished home? Look no further! The huge fenced backyard is the cherry on top. Students attend top-rated schools in Cy-Fair ISD. Conveniently located near 99/Grand Parkway, 290, and 249, with endless shopping, dining, and entertainment options.