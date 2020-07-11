14818 Caden Rock Ln

Amenities
Lakes At NorthPointe - Property Id: 199011
Beautifully located 4,037 sf 4/3.5/3 home in the gated neighborhood of Enclave at Northpointe. Rare 1.5 story home features a large game room up with half bath, media room option was added (currently used as in home personal gym), & a 3rd car garage for extra storage. Gorgeous upgraded tile flows through all the main areas w/ upgraded carpet in bedrooms & game room up. High ceilings throughout w/ a coffered ceiling w/ crown moldings in main family room, 8' tall doors, 8" baseboards, cased windows with plantation shutters, custom paint throughout, & you have to see this kitchen! Stunning HUGE island kitchen. Tomball schools & home never flooded!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199011
