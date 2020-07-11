14818 Caden Rock Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking garage media room

Lakes At NorthPointe - Property Id: 199011



Beautifully located 4,037 sf 4/3.5/3 home in the gated neighborhood of Enclave at Northpointe. Rare 1.5 story home features a large game room up with half bath, media room option was added (currently used as in home personal gym), & a 3rd car garage for extra storage. Gorgeous upgraded tile flows through all the main areas w/ upgraded carpet in bedrooms & game room up. High ceilings throughout w/ a coffered ceiling w/ crown moldings in main family room, 8' tall doors, 8" baseboards, cased windows with plantation shutters, custom paint throughout, & you have to see this kitchen! Stunning HUGE island kitchen. Tomball schools & home never flooded!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199011

Property Id 199011



(RLNE5444072)