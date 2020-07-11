All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:00 PM

14818 Caden Rock Ln

14818 Caden Rock Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14818 Caden Rock Ln, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
Lakes At NorthPointe - Property Id: 199011

Beautifully located 4,037 sf 4/3.5/3 home in the gated neighborhood of Enclave at Northpointe. Rare 1.5 story home features a large game room up with half bath, media room option was added (currently used as in home personal gym), & a 3rd car garage for extra storage. Gorgeous upgraded tile flows through all the main areas w/ upgraded carpet in bedrooms & game room up. High ceilings throughout w/ a coffered ceiling w/ crown moldings in main family room, 8' tall doors, 8" baseboards, cased windows with plantation shutters, custom paint throughout, & you have to see this kitchen! Stunning HUGE island kitchen. Tomball schools & home never flooded!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14818 Caden Rock Ln have any available units?
14818 Caden Rock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14818 Caden Rock Ln have?
Some of 14818 Caden Rock Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14818 Caden Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14818 Caden Rock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14818 Caden Rock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14818 Caden Rock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14818 Caden Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14818 Caden Rock Ln offers parking.
Does 14818 Caden Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14818 Caden Rock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14818 Caden Rock Ln have a pool?
No, 14818 Caden Rock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14818 Caden Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 14818 Caden Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14818 Caden Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14818 Caden Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14818 Caden Rock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14818 Caden Rock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
