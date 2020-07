1474 Country Park Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

WELCOME TO THIS WONDERFUL 3 BEDRM/2 BATHS HOME.FANTASTIC CURB APPEAL WITH A SWING GARAGE. SELLER REPLACED THE ROOF A FEW YEARS AGO , REPLACED THE AC ,GARBAGE DISPOSAL IN 2017 AND WATER HEATER IN 2019 .THIS IS A VERY OPEN FLOORPLAN.LAMINATE FLOOR UPON ENTRY AND 18" TILE THROUGHOUT THE LIVING,DINING ,DEN AND WET AREAS.SELLER ALSO ADDED LAMINATE FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS AND STUDY ROOMS. THE LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN HAS WHITE APPLIANCES AND THE FRIDGE STAYS WITH THE HOME.THE SECONDARY BATHROOM HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELLED WITH A NEW VANITY,FAUCETS,AND TOILET.HOME IS LOCATED BY MAJOR FREEWAYS, AND ZONED TO THE HIGHLY ACCLAIMED SCHOOL DISRICT.MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY.