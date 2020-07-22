14611 Emerald Cypress Ln. - N

Amenities

Offered by Precision Realty & Management, LLC - NEW CUSTOM FLOORING INSTALLED!! All New Wood Look Vinyl Plank in Main Living areas and Bedrooms! NO CARPET THROUGHOUT!! Features include Gas Fireplace, Open Ceilings, Island Kitchen with Black on Black Appliances including Microwave, Gas Range, Refrigerator w/Ice Maker, 5 Ceiling Fans, Insulated Windows, 2' Faux Wood Blinds, Wired for Alarm System, Ceramic Tile Floors in Kitchen, Foyer, Baths & Utility Room. Master Suite with Double Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Walk-in Closet, Washer & Dryer, Garage Door Opener & Lawn Sprinkler System! Don't Miss Out!! Come See Today!



(RLNE5340285)