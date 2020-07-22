All apartments in Harris County
14110 Barrone Drive

14110 Barrone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14110 Barrone Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1477
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath located in well known CyFair School District! This home has many renovations to offer and much more, recently installed cabinets, plenty of counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, fresh coat of paint, bedrooms with more than enough space and storage space, recently installed flooring and much more! this home will not last long APPLY NOW!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 Barrone Drive have any available units?
14110 Barrone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 14110 Barrone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14110 Barrone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 Barrone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14110 Barrone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14110 Barrone Drive offer parking?
No, 14110 Barrone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14110 Barrone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14110 Barrone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 Barrone Drive have a pool?
No, 14110 Barrone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14110 Barrone Drive have accessible units?
No, 14110 Barrone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 Barrone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14110 Barrone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14110 Barrone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14110 Barrone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
