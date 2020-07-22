14110 Barrone Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price: $1395

Security Deposit: $1195

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1477

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath located in well known CyFair School District! This home has many renovations to offer and much more, recently installed cabinets, plenty of counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, fresh coat of paint, bedrooms with more than enough space and storage space, recently installed flooring and much more! this home will not last long APPLY NOW!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.