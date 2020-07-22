13923 Long Meadow Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

13923 Long Meadow Drive is a Beautiful and well maintained single family. It has some upgrades you really should see in person, from smart lighting and full-sized LG washer and Dryer to beautiful wall colors. Feast your eyes on the included two 70-inch and a 46-inch TVs that have been mounted on the walls. Come see and fall in Love with it's 11-foot ceilings and custom garden with palms, mini-Magnolia tress and more. The neighborhood has two lakes where lakes that welcome you home and plenty of sidewalks. The house is located two blocks east of the intersection of Highway 288 and The Beltway 8 (South). Highway 610 and I45 really easy to get to. This house is less than 20 minutes from the Medical Center and the Michael E DeBakey Medical Center. Want to do some shopping? Pearland is only a few minutes away too! Want to do some traveling? Hobby Airport is less than 20 minutes away too! I can go on and on. Come see it, I'm sure you'll love it and it has been priced to rent FAST.