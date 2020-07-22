All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13923 Long Meadow Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13923 Long Meadow Ln
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:49 PM

13923 Long Meadow Ln

13923 Long Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13923 Long Meadow Drive, Harris County, TX 77047

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13923 Long Meadow Drive is a Beautiful and well maintained single family. It has some upgrades you really should see in person, from smart lighting and full-sized LG washer and Dryer to beautiful wall colors. Feast your eyes on the included two 70-inch and a 46-inch TVs that have been mounted on the walls. Come see and fall in Love with it's 11-foot ceilings and custom garden with palms, mini-Magnolia tress and more. The neighborhood has two lakes where lakes that welcome you home and plenty of sidewalks. The house is located two blocks east of the intersection of Highway 288 and The Beltway 8 (South). Highway 610 and I45 really easy to get to. This house is less than 20 minutes from the Medical Center and the Michael E DeBakey Medical Center. Want to do some shopping? Pearland is only a few minutes away too! Want to do some traveling? Hobby Airport is less than 20 minutes away too! I can go on and on. Come see it, I'm sure you'll love it and it has been priced to rent FAST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13923 Long Meadow Ln have any available units?
13923 Long Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13923 Long Meadow Ln have?
Some of 13923 Long Meadow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13923 Long Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13923 Long Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13923 Long Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13923 Long Meadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13923 Long Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13923 Long Meadow Ln offers parking.
Does 13923 Long Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13923 Long Meadow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13923 Long Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 13923 Long Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13923 Long Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 13923 Long Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13923 Long Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13923 Long Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13923 Long Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13923 Long Meadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
Lakeside Row
11250 Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77433
Park at Deerbrook
19700 Whitaker Dr
Humble, TX 77338

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine