13703 NW Clareton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome Home. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the prestigious wooded golf course community of Longwood Village. This beautiful one story home has an office with closet that you can use as a fourth bedroom, lovely wood floors throughout the living areas, updated kitchen and bathrooms, cozy backyard, 2 car garage. It includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home is located at walking distance of the community swimming pool and tennis court. You will love living here! Great schools! Come see this one today as it won't last long!