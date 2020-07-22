All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
13703 NW Clareton Lane
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:42 AM

13703 NW Clareton Lane

13703 Clareton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13703 Clareton Ln, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the prestigious wooded golf course community of Longwood Village. This beautiful one story home has an office with closet that you can use as a fourth bedroom, lovely wood floors throughout the living areas, updated kitchen and bathrooms, cozy backyard, 2 car garage. It includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home is located at walking distance of the community swimming pool and tennis court. You will love living here! Great schools! Come see this one today as it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13703 NW Clareton Lane have any available units?
13703 NW Clareton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13703 NW Clareton Lane have?
Some of 13703 NW Clareton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13703 NW Clareton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13703 NW Clareton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13703 NW Clareton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13703 NW Clareton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13703 NW Clareton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13703 NW Clareton Lane offers parking.
Does 13703 NW Clareton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13703 NW Clareton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13703 NW Clareton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13703 NW Clareton Lane has a pool.
Does 13703 NW Clareton Lane have accessible units?
No, 13703 NW Clareton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13703 NW Clareton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13703 NW Clareton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13703 NW Clareton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13703 NW Clareton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
