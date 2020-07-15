WHY LEASE ANYWHERE ELSE WHEN THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! 3/2/2 SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY! ROMANTIC BRICK FIREPLACE* NEW PAINT! NEW STOVE! NEW DISHWASHER! HUGE SHED IN BACKYARD* WON'T LAST LONG!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13630 Tanvern Lane have any available units?
What amenities does 13630 Tanvern Lane have?
Some of 13630 Tanvern Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13630 Tanvern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13630 Tanvern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.