Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13630 Tanvern Lane

13630 Tanvern Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13630 Tanvern Lane, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WHY LEASE ANYWHERE ELSE WHEN THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! 3/2/2 SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY! ROMANTIC BRICK FIREPLACE* NEW PAINT! NEW STOVE! NEW DISHWASHER! HUGE SHED IN BACKYARD* WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13630 Tanvern Lane have any available units?
13630 Tanvern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13630 Tanvern Lane have?
Some of 13630 Tanvern Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13630 Tanvern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13630 Tanvern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13630 Tanvern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13630 Tanvern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13630 Tanvern Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13630 Tanvern Lane offers parking.
Does 13630 Tanvern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13630 Tanvern Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13630 Tanvern Lane have a pool?
No, 13630 Tanvern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13630 Tanvern Lane have accessible units?
No, 13630 Tanvern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13630 Tanvern Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13630 Tanvern Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13630 Tanvern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13630 Tanvern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
