13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2- bath, TOTALLY REMODELED, refrigerator, washer and dryer INCLUDED!Spacious, light and bright great one-story in Oak Cliff. Located on a street that ends in a cul de sac, this home has many upgrades including low maintenance wood-look vinyl floors throughout living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, new 2" blinds on all windows, new light fixtures and faucets, a must see!!. Huge walking in closets, openfloor plan with vaulted ceilings and covered patio perfect for entertaining. This home is located within walking distance of North Cypress Hospital and close to major commuter arteries, shopping and restaurants. Just a jump away from Hwy 290