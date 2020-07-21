All apartments in Harris County
13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:37 PM

13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive

13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2- bath, TOTALLY REMODELED, refrigerator, washer and dryer INCLUDED!Spacious, light and bright great one-story in Oak Cliff. Located on a street that ends in a cul de sac, this home has many upgrades including low maintenance wood-look vinyl floors throughout living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, new 2" blinds on all windows, new light fixtures and faucets, a must see!!. Huge walking in closets, openfloor plan with vaulted ceilings and covered patio perfect for entertaining. This home is located within walking distance of North Cypress Hospital and close to major commuter arteries, shopping and restaurants. Just a jump away from Hwy 290

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive have any available units?
13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13418 Wimbledon Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
