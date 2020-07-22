13223 Gendley

Amenities

3 Bedroom in Copperfield! - Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom home in Cy Fair ISD! Home opens to a large living area with stylish, easy to maintain laminate flooring, upgraded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including French Door Refrigerator, Granite countertops, and custom backsplash. Flooring continues up stairs to spacious gameroom, and grand master suite with enormous walk in closet! 2 great sized secondary bedrooms and upgraded bath complete the 2nd floor. Beautifully manicured yard with mature trees!



