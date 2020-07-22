All apartments in Harris County
13223 Gendley
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:17 AM

13223 Gendley

13223 Gendley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13223 Gendley Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in Copperfield! - Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom home in Cy Fair ISD! Home opens to a large living area with stylish, easy to maintain laminate flooring, upgraded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including French Door Refrigerator, Granite countertops, and custom backsplash. Flooring continues up stairs to spacious gameroom, and grand master suite with enormous walk in closet! 2 great sized secondary bedrooms and upgraded bath complete the 2nd floor. Beautifully manicured yard with mature trees!

(RLNE2590303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13223 Gendley have any available units?
13223 Gendley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13223 Gendley have?
Some of 13223 Gendley's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13223 Gendley currently offering any rent specials?
13223 Gendley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13223 Gendley pet-friendly?
Yes, 13223 Gendley is pet friendly.
Does 13223 Gendley offer parking?
No, 13223 Gendley does not offer parking.
Does 13223 Gendley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13223 Gendley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13223 Gendley have a pool?
No, 13223 Gendley does not have a pool.
Does 13223 Gendley have accessible units?
No, 13223 Gendley does not have accessible units.
Does 13223 Gendley have units with dishwashers?
No, 13223 Gendley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13223 Gendley have units with air conditioning?
No, 13223 Gendley does not have units with air conditioning.
