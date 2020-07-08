13142 Chimney Sweep Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1195

Security Deposit: $995

Processing fee: $200.00

Sq Feet: 1107

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2

Heating:Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances:Dishwasher, electric oven



Extras: Amazing...2 bedroom 2 bath one-story home Spacious living room with high ceilings. Kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. Great size bedrooms with plenty of storage space. lots of natural lighting. tile in bathrooms, kitchen and living room, all bedrooms carpeted, all located to near buy shopping centers and minutes from U.S 290 Set your appointment today!



Real Property Management Preferred



P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.