Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13142 Chimney Sweep Drive

13142 Chimney Sweep Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13142 Chimney Sweep Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200.00
Sq Feet: 1107
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating:Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances:Dishwasher, electric oven

Extras: Amazing...2 bedroom 2 bath one-story home Spacious living room with high ceilings. Kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. Great size bedrooms with plenty of storage space. lots of natural lighting. tile in bathrooms, kitchen and living room, all bedrooms carpeted, all located to near buy shopping centers and minutes from U.S 290 Set your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive have any available units?
13142 Chimney Sweep Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive have?
Some of 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13142 Chimney Sweep Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive offer parking?
No, 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive have a pool?
No, 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive have accessible units?
No, 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13142 Chimney Sweep Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
