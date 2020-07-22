12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel gym pool pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room pool pool table media room pet friendly

Take $500 of the 1st mo rent! Splendid 1.5 story home located in Cypress, nestled in a gated community with lakes and trails! All 4-5 bedrooms are on the 1st floor! The secondary rooms are in the front of the home and the private master is in the back of the home with a view of the pool and cabana. This home is only 6.5 years, well kept and comes with all appliances and pool maintenance! Both the den and living room have gas fireplaces and views of the pool, the island kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and has views of all the major living areas including the pool. So many bonuses with this home like a media room, a game room with a pool table, a office or gym room, a formal dining room, a formal study and built in wine area! Zoned to award winning Cy-Fair ISD schools, close proximity to 290, 249 and 99! *$10/mo filter fee, filters delivered every quarter, 1 time $200 admin fee. Small pets okay, $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo for 2 pets, no pet deposit or fee! No deposit plan*