12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:30 PM

12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive

12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
pool table
media room
pet friendly
Take $500 of the 1st mo rent! Splendid 1.5 story home located in Cypress, nestled in a gated community with lakes and trails! All 4-5 bedrooms are on the 1st floor! The secondary rooms are in the front of the home and the private master is in the back of the home with a view of the pool and cabana. This home is only 6.5 years, well kept and comes with all appliances and pool maintenance! Both the den and living room have gas fireplaces and views of the pool, the island kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and has views of all the major living areas including the pool. So many bonuses with this home like a media room, a game room with a pool table, a office or gym room, a formal dining room, a formal study and built in wine area! Zoned to award winning Cy-Fair ISD schools, close proximity to 290, 249 and 99! *$10/mo filter fee, filters delivered every quarter, 1 time $200 admin fee. Small pets okay, $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo for 2 pets, no pet deposit or fee! No deposit plan*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive have any available units?
12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive have?
Some of 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12957 Lake Parc Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
