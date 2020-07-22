All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:04 PM

12719 Wilbury Park

12719 Wilbury Park · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Wilbury Park, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and built in a cul-de-sac huge lot with no back neighbors. Formal dining-room and family room with wood floors, island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area overseeing the large back yard. Study with hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with sitting room. 3-car oversize garage, 30'x30', 9' garage doors with partially built 2nd. story deck. Great community center area with pool, tennis courts, walking trails and bus service to private schools. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Wilbury Park have any available units?
12719 Wilbury Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12719 Wilbury Park have?
Some of 12719 Wilbury Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 Wilbury Park currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Wilbury Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Wilbury Park pet-friendly?
No, 12719 Wilbury Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12719 Wilbury Park offer parking?
Yes, 12719 Wilbury Park offers parking.
Does 12719 Wilbury Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12719 Wilbury Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Wilbury Park have a pool?
Yes, 12719 Wilbury Park has a pool.
Does 12719 Wilbury Park have accessible units?
Yes, 12719 Wilbury Park has accessible units.
Does 12719 Wilbury Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719 Wilbury Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 12719 Wilbury Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 12719 Wilbury Park does not have units with air conditioning.
