12719 Wilbury Park

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Great home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and built in a cul-de-sac huge lot with no back neighbors. Formal dining-room and family room with wood floors, island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area overseeing the large back yard. Study with hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with sitting room. 3-car oversize garage, 30'x30', 9' garage doors with partially built 2nd. story deck. Great community center area with pool, tennis courts, walking trails and bus service to private schools. Refrigerator included.