12122 Summerland Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym game room parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Come home to serene lakes with swans and fountains! Resort-like atmosphere, walking paths, community swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, volleyball court, and pocket parks. Clubhouse with workout room, meeting space and catering kitchen. Spacious home has both formals, family room, game room, built-ins, island kitchen, sitting room w/fireplace in master suite. Desirable, Lakes on Eldridge is on Awty International and British School bus routes, zoned to Cy-Fair ISD schools. Move-in Ready!