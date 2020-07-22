All apartments in Harris County
12122 Summerland Ridge Lane
12122 Summerland Ridge Lane

12122 Summerland Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
12122 Summerland Ridge Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
accessible
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Come home to serene lakes with swans and fountains! Resort-like atmosphere, walking paths, community swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, volleyball court, and pocket parks. Clubhouse with workout room, meeting space and catering kitchen. Spacious home has both formals, family room, game room, built-ins, island kitchen, sitting room w/fireplace in master suite. Desirable, Lakes on Eldridge is on Awty International and British School bus routes, zoned to Cy-Fair ISD schools. Move-in Ready!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane have any available units?
12122 Summerland Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane have?
Some of 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12122 Summerland Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane has accessible units.
Does 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12122 Summerland Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
