1211 Hidden Canyon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Turn Key and move in ready! This great open concept/split floorplan home features 3 beds/2.5 baths with rich hardwood floors that flow nicely from the foyer throughout all main living areas. Soaring two story ceilings and an abundance of natural light await in the spacious living area, complete with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace and picture windows on either side. The Kitchen opens nicely to the living space and features a new stainless steel dishwasher and gas stove with cabinet/counter space galore! The Master Suite is secluded downstairs and has hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings and a fully renovated, spa-like bath complete with updated vanity, dual sinks, and beautiful custom tiled shower! Two generous bedrooms and updated hall bath await upstairs! An enchanting Formal Living room sits off foyer with bay windows! Lush yard with storage shed. 2 car garage with workbench! Access to neighborhood pool, club house, tennis courts! Zoned to highly acclaimed Katy ISD Schools!