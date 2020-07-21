All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:09 PM

1211 Hidden Canyon Road

1211 Hidden Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1211 Hidden Canyon Road, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Turn Key and move in ready! This great open concept/split floorplan home features 3 beds/2.5 baths with rich hardwood floors that flow nicely from the foyer throughout all main living areas. Soaring two story ceilings and an abundance of natural light await in the spacious living area, complete with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace and picture windows on either side. The Kitchen opens nicely to the living space and features a new stainless steel dishwasher and gas stove with cabinet/counter space galore! The Master Suite is secluded downstairs and has hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings and a fully renovated, spa-like bath complete with updated vanity, dual sinks, and beautiful custom tiled shower! Two generous bedrooms and updated hall bath await upstairs! An enchanting Formal Living room sits off foyer with bay windows! Lush yard with storage shed. 2 car garage with workbench! Access to neighborhood pool, club house, tennis courts! Zoned to highly acclaimed Katy ISD Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Hidden Canyon Road have any available units?
1211 Hidden Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1211 Hidden Canyon Road have?
Some of 1211 Hidden Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Hidden Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Hidden Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Hidden Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Hidden Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1211 Hidden Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Hidden Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 1211 Hidden Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 Hidden Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Hidden Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 1211 Hidden Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 1211 Hidden Canyon Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1211 Hidden Canyon Road has accessible units.
Does 1211 Hidden Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Hidden Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Hidden Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Hidden Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
