Rare find in Cy-Fair community. 1/2 acre fenced yard in established quiet neighborhood. This yard has fruit and pecan trees and plenty of room for a garden. Average electric bill approximately $100/month. A/C, water tank, water heater-6 years old. Includes refrigerator/freezer/microwave. Very clean home. New roof. No home based businesses allowed to operate due to deed restrictions. Showings begin December 18. Move in date January 1, 2020.