Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:17 PM

11623 Edenstone Drive

11623 Edenstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11623 Edenstone Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$650.00 off a 14 month lease or $1400.00 of a 26 month lease with a start date of 2/15 or sooner (redeemable on 2nd full month of rent)

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Offers an Inviting and Flowing Layout from the Living Room to Kitchen with Pass Thru Bar, and out to the back of the Fenced in Yard. You'll love the blend of Faux Wood Floors, Vinyl Plank and Plush Carpet Throughout. Schedule a self guided tour or Lease this home on-line at www.GOALproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11623 Edenstone Drive have any available units?
11623 Edenstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 11623 Edenstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11623 Edenstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11623 Edenstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11623 Edenstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11623 Edenstone Drive offer parking?
No, 11623 Edenstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11623 Edenstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11623 Edenstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11623 Edenstone Drive have a pool?
No, 11623 Edenstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11623 Edenstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 11623 Edenstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11623 Edenstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11623 Edenstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11623 Edenstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11623 Edenstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
