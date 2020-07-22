1111 Villa Bergamo Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Wonderful home, located in prestigious Windsor Park Lakes. The neighborhood features a manned-gate entry, approx 30 acres of lakes, a community gazebo, clubhouse, fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and playground! All just minutes off I-10 for quick & easy access to the Energy Corridor, Katy Hospitals, and all of West Houston. This home features a tile roof, pavestone drive & sidewalks, tile & marble entry floors, wood/tile floors throughout (no carpet!), abundant storage, and a heated, fenced pool.