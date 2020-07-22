All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Villa Bergamo Court

1111 Villa Bergamo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Villa Bergamo Court, Harris County, TX 77094

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful home, located in prestigious Windsor Park Lakes. The neighborhood features a manned-gate entry, approx 30 acres of lakes, a community gazebo, clubhouse, fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and playground! All just minutes off I-10 for quick & easy access to the Energy Corridor, Katy Hospitals, and all of West Houston. This home features a tile roof, pavestone drive & sidewalks, tile & marble entry floors, wood/tile floors throughout (no carpet!), abundant storage, and a heated, fenced pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Villa Bergamo Court have any available units?
1111 Villa Bergamo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1111 Villa Bergamo Court have?
Some of 1111 Villa Bergamo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Villa Bergamo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Villa Bergamo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Villa Bergamo Court pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Villa Bergamo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1111 Villa Bergamo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Villa Bergamo Court offers parking.
Does 1111 Villa Bergamo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Villa Bergamo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Villa Bergamo Court have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Villa Bergamo Court has a pool.
Does 1111 Villa Bergamo Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1111 Villa Bergamo Court has accessible units.
Does 1111 Villa Bergamo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Villa Bergamo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Villa Bergamo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Villa Bergamo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
