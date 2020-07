Amenities

Come make yourself at home in this lovely 2,562sqft Pulte build on a corner lot w/1story,4 bedrooms,2 Baths,formal dinning room,island kitchen,breakfast bar,leaded glass door,french doors,wood floor throughout the house. Covered Patio in Backyard. Great entertainment for your family and friends!Washer,dryer,Refrigerator stay!Lawn service is included in lease. Make your appointment today!