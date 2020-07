Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Gem on the Golf Course in the Gated Section!! Split plan 4 bedroom single story with a large, private backyard, covered patio and a fabulous view! Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Stainless steel fridge to be added and replace the black one. Whole house water softener system added. Brilliant open concept floor plan waiting for you to call home!