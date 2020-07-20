10810 Twilight Creek Lane

Amenities

Pristine home in sought after Cypress Creek Lakes. 2 story entry opens up to formal dining and formal living/study. House is perfect for entertaining. Nice architectural features. Family room has wall of windows, stone fireplace, and tile throughout living, kitchen and entry. Kitchen opens up to family room, formal dining, breakfast area and comes equipped with stainless fridge. Large Master Suite overlooks the back yard. Nice bathroom and huge walk in closet. Game room up along with 3 nice sized bedrooms. One bedroom with an en suite bath. 2 full bathrooms upstairs gives everyone their own space. Huge patio in the backyard that extends the length of the house. No back neighbors makes it perfect for entertaining with family. Zoned to highly rated CyFair schools. Close to shopping, dining, and tons of entertainment.