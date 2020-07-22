All apartments in Harris County
10742 Buffalo Bend Drive

10742 Buffalo Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10742 Buffalo Bend Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY!! One story - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths - Zoned for Cy-Fair ISD - Move in ready, recently restored to new again! Must see, Completely updated home!! 4 Bedroom, 2 Baths with a 2 car garage. Conveniently located to Hwy 290, Hwy 249, Willowbrook Mall area and Beltway 8. Upgrades Include: New kitchen floor, new granite counter tops, sink, faucet and back splash in the kitchen, New carpet in the bedrooms, New granite counter tops, sinks and faucets in the master bathroom and guest bathroom, New paint -whole house completely repainted. New appliances and much, much more!! Zoned to Cypress Fairbanks ISD. Pets are on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions and deposit. Section 8 is not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

