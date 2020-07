Amenities

granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities garage

This one story boasts beautiful interior selections, granite countertops, wood tile flooring, open floorpan, double vanity sinks in the master bath, separate shower and tub, it is ready to be your NextHome! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with optional study or dining room is perfect for everyone. Acclaimed Cy-Fair Schools and just minutes away from restaurants, shopping and the Broadwalk at Towne Lake.