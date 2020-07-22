10614 Brushy River Ct

Amenities
Lovely Home with Private Pool! Pool Maintenance Included! - Beautiful home on quiet cul-de-sac. Plenty of upgrades from the new floors to the granite counter tops. If entertaining is important, this home has a huge kitchen with a large window and view! The side yard could provide plenty of space for play areas or gardening. Four bedrooms and two baths with granite counter tops as well provide a wonderful home for a family. The neighborhood has a pool and park area. Has refreshing private pool! Pool Maintenance INCLUDED!
(RLNE4814264)