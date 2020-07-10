All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 4:58 PM

1055 Flagmore Drive

1055 Flagmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Flagmore Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful house with a great floor plan. ! A study off the master but also great to double as a nursery. Formal Dining Room. Upstairs game room surrounded by 3 secondary bedrooms. Good size kitchen with tiled counters. The house has new carpet and paint. There is a 10X20 Workshop off the garage with cabinets and sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Flagmore Drive have any available units?
1055 Flagmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1055 Flagmore Drive have?
Some of 1055 Flagmore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Flagmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Flagmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Flagmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Flagmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1055 Flagmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Flagmore Drive offers parking.
Does 1055 Flagmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Flagmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Flagmore Drive have a pool?
No, 1055 Flagmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Flagmore Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1055 Flagmore Drive has accessible units.
Does 1055 Flagmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Flagmore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Flagmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Flagmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
