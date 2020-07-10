1055 Flagmore Drive

Beautiful house with a great floor plan. ! A study off the master but also great to double as a nursery. Formal Dining Room. Upstairs game room surrounded by 3 secondary bedrooms. Good size kitchen with tiled counters. The house has new carpet and paint. There is a 10X20 Workshop off the garage with cabinets and sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
