Apartment List
/
TX
/
harker heights
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Harker Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1809 Pontotoc Trace
1809 Pontotoc Trce, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
3496 sqft
508 Alpine St. Upstairs $650 Rent Deposit $500 Tenant pays utilities. Application FEE $30 Per Adult Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet. ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.
Results within 5 miles of Harker Heights
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1283 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Trimmier Estates
1 Unit Available
610 Taurus Drive - 1
610 Taurus Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2696 sqft
Immaculate Home for Rent located in Trimmier Estates within Minutes to Amenities, Shopping, Excellent Schools and Fort Hood. Lots of Space, Room to Roam, Priced to Rent Quickly! Has plenty of backyard space, and even a has a nice swing set.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bellaire Heights
1 Unit Available
508 Alpine Drive
508 Alpine Street, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3236 sqft
508 Alpine St. Upstairs $650 Rent Deposit $500 Tenant pays utilities. Application FEE $30 Per Adult Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet. ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.
Results within 10 miles of Harker Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Harker Heights, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Harker Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Harker Heights 1 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 BedroomsHarker Heights 3 BedroomsHarker Heights Apartments with Balcony
Harker Heights Apartments with GarageHarker Heights Apartments with GymHarker Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarker Heights Apartments with Parking
Harker Heights Apartments with PoolHarker Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerHarker Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarker Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College