Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2200 Heights Drive
2200 Heights Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1560 sqft
2200 Heights Drive Available 08/10/20 2200 Heights Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 1 May, possibly sooner* https://youtu.be/bQMSJZh6CWA We pre-Screening four roommates wanting a single bedroom (will consider couples).

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
408 Tomahawk Dr
408 Tomahawk Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1994 sqft
408 Tomahawk Dr Available 07/08/20 Skipcha Mountain Two Story - Look no further! This three bedroom two story home in Harker Heights Skipcha Mountain Estates has it all.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1805 Fox Trail
1805 Fox Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1466 sqft
1805 Fox Trail Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Fox Fire Meadow Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 Diana Ln
602 Diana Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1508 sqft
Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020!!!! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
709 Fawn Trl
709 Fawn Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1931 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fireplace - Formal Dining Room - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Dual Oven - Microwave - Antique Chandelier - Double

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3104 Valley Oaks Circle
3104 Valley Oaks Cir, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1643 sqft
Enjoy quiet country living tucked away in Harker Heights! This beautifully maintained, and upgraded home features 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, plus an office! With a large outdoor patio, and mature trees, you're sure to love the outdoor peace and

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
202 E Cherokee Drive
202 E Cherokee Dr, Harker Heights, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2397 sqft
Ready for move-in TODAY. Watch the Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/EastCherokee. Caring, experienced landlord may never sell, so feel secure and stable making this your well-loved home as long as you wish! Lower rent possible, esp w/ longer lease.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
3023 Sun Dance Drive
3023 Sun Dance Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2550 sqft
Amazing three bedroom! This two story home features a lovely livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen is equipped with an island and appliances. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
607 Arapaho Drive
607 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
Terrific three bedroom in need of new renters! For starters, this home has great curb appeal. Inside you will find a tiled entryway and French doors leading to the formal dining room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
101 Cypress Court
101 Cypress Ct, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3051 sqft
Luxurious Tuscany home with lake view! Huge half-acre corner cul-de-sac lot! This inviting opens to an expansive 2-story foyer with elegant stained concrete floors stretching throughout the entire home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1807 Ute TRL
1807 Ute Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Amazing Opportunity to be the first person to live in this new Duplex ~ No Carpet Here! ~ 1" Blinds / Refrigerator and Gutters will be installed to make it ready for move in ~ Automatic Sprinklers ~ Countertops in Kitchen and Baths are Granite ~

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Union Grove
1 Unit Available
2014 Rain Dance Loop
2014 Rain Dance Loop, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2192 sqft
2014 Rain Dance Loop Available 04/10/20 2014 Rain Dance Loop Harker Heights Texas - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1806 Iron Jacket Trail
1806 Iron Jacket Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2178 sqft
When buying isn't an option, why not rent the most exquisite rental home on the market.
Results within 1 mile of Harker Heights

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7700 Blue Nile Drive
7700 Blue Nile Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1555 sqft
7700 Blue Nile Drive Available 07/01/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home in the lovely White Rock Estates neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hymesa Estates
1 Unit Available
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Single Family Home with a total of 1416 SQFT. This home has a large living area with a cozy fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Red Fox Dr
2017 Red Fox Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2212 sqft
2017 Red Fox Dr Available 07/29/20 Beautiful Executive Home in Bella Charca, Nolanville! - Video Tour Available at Centexpm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Timber Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
5601 Bald Ridge Court
5601 Bald Ridge Court, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1660 sqft
5601 Bald Ridge Court Available 07/17/20 Come enjoy blue Texas skies! - Available for move-in 07/17/2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
White Rock Estates
1 Unit Available
4911 Fossil Lane
4911 Fossil Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2381 sqft
Luxurious Living home. This is a Carothers Built Home. The curb appeal on this home is stunning with a matured tree that is in the front yard and very a well-manicured lawn. This 2300 plus square foot home features 3 full bedrooms and a BONUS ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Harker Heights
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
3 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$860
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Harker Heights, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Harker Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

