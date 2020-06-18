All apartments in Harker Heights
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2111 Chinaberry Circle

2111 Chinaberry Cir · (910) 916-8578
Location

2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Jul 15

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
B Available 07/15/20 *Currently in full remodel, available 15 May*

3 bed 2 bath house with large office. The house is a 2100 sq ft single story ranch home in a quiet part of Harker Heights within a few minutes to Stillhouse lake. I will be happy to answer your questions. The house will have all new HVAC, paint, lights, stained concrete floors, and master bath. Please contact us if you would like us to invite you to the initial showing.

Background, employment, and credit check required. Refundable deposit of $1500. Move out cleaning responsibility of tenant or $250 deducted from deposit. Tenant to supply own washer and dryer.

Additional notes:
-Located in Harker Heights School district
-Payment certified funds, ACH, Credit, Debit.
-No smoking
-Will consider pets at approval of owner.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2111-chinaberry-harker-heights-tx-76548-usa-unit-b/81ec76c9-773d-457f-9b25-54b550bd9628

(RLNE5742291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Chinaberry Circle have any available units?
2111 Chinaberry Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2111 Chinaberry Circle have?
Some of 2111 Chinaberry Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Chinaberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Chinaberry Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Chinaberry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Chinaberry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Chinaberry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Chinaberry Circle does offer parking.
Does 2111 Chinaberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Chinaberry Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Chinaberry Circle have a pool?
No, 2111 Chinaberry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Chinaberry Circle have accessible units?
No, 2111 Chinaberry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Chinaberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Chinaberry Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Chinaberry Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2111 Chinaberry Circle has units with air conditioning.
