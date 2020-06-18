2111 Chinaberry Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

B Available 07/15/20 *Currently in full remodel, available 15 May*



3 bed 2 bath house with large office. The house is a 2100 sq ft single story ranch home in a quiet part of Harker Heights within a few minutes to Stillhouse lake. I will be happy to answer your questions. The house will have all new HVAC, paint, lights, stained concrete floors, and master bath. Please contact us if you would like us to invite you to the initial showing.



Background, employment, and credit check required. Refundable deposit of $1500. Move out cleaning responsibility of tenant or $250 deducted from deposit. Tenant to supply own washer and dryer.



Additional notes:

-Located in Harker Heights School district

-Payment certified funds, ACH, Credit, Debit.

-No smoking

-Will consider pets at approval of owner.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2111-chinaberry-harker-heights-tx-76548-usa-unit-b/81ec76c9-773d-457f-9b25-54b550bd9628



(RLNE5742291)