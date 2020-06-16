1809 Pontotoc Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

508 Alpine St. Upstairs

$650 Rent Deposit $500

Tenant pays utilities.

Application FEE $30 Per Adult

Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet.

ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent.



Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.



WASHER/DRYER Hookups in the unit. All tile. No carpet.



Very close to Ft Hood St, the Main gate to FT Hood, Gold's Gym, HEB, Walmart, and it's only 45 minutes away from Austin, TX.



Qualifications:

Recent Pay-stabs of $1800 a month NET minimum or if you are contractor: recent year tax returns showing at least $18,000 net income.



Must have NO evictions in the last 7 seven years and NO Serious Crimes! Broken Leases ok!



If you meet ALL Requirements

Please contact us for appointment