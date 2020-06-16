All apartments in Harker Heights
1809 Pontotoc Trace
Last updated March 23 2020 at 2:50 PM

1809 Pontotoc Trace

1809 Pontotoc Trce · (254) 218-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1809 Pontotoc Trce, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3496 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
508 Alpine St. Upstairs
$650 Rent Deposit $500
Tenant pays utilities.
Application FEE $30 Per Adult
Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet.
ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent.

Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.

WASHER/DRYER Hookups in the unit. All tile. No carpet.

Very close to Ft Hood St, the Main gate to FT Hood, Gold's Gym, HEB, Walmart, and it's only 45 minutes away from Austin, TX.

Qualifications:
Recent Pay-stabs of $1800 a month NET minimum or if you are contractor: recent year tax returns showing at least $18,000 net income.

Must have NO evictions in the last 7 seven years and NO Serious Crimes! Broken Leases ok!

If you meet ALL Requirements
Please contact us for appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
fee: 150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Pontotoc Trace have any available units?
1809 Pontotoc Trace has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1809 Pontotoc Trace have?
Some of 1809 Pontotoc Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Pontotoc Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Pontotoc Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Pontotoc Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Pontotoc Trace is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Pontotoc Trace offer parking?
No, 1809 Pontotoc Trace does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Pontotoc Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Pontotoc Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Pontotoc Trace have a pool?
No, 1809 Pontotoc Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Pontotoc Trace have accessible units?
No, 1809 Pontotoc Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Pontotoc Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Pontotoc Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Pontotoc Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Pontotoc Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
