apartments with washer dryer
103 Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
31 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Fairway Bend
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
209 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Summerfields
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
8 Units Available
Harmony Hills
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
27 Units Available
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1263 sqft
Call us today for more information! AUTHENTIC LIVING, ONE-OF-A-KIND. Enjoy Fort Worth living at The Bowery at Southside. Located at 220 E. Broadway Ave in Fort Worth, this community is perfectly situated for work or play.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,817
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
52 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Fossil Park
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,037
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,802
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
20 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
13 Units Available
Jennings South
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$989
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Watervue
8660 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1245 sqft
A modern, urban community with ample amenities, including an indoor basketball and multi-sport court, business center, zero-entry pool, and fitness classes. Apartments offer full-size washers and dryers, private yards, and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
36 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Summerfields
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
36 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
42 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,035
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
