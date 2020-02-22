All apartments in Hackberry
Find more places like 3709 Hazelhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackberry, TX
/
3709 Hazelhurst Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3709 Hazelhurst Drive

3709 Hazelhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3709 Hazelhurst Drive, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3br, 1 Study beautiful home with stone front. Enjoy the open concept with island kitchen over look the family room and dining area. Designer housing. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, gas cook top, study room, mud room, study nook. Dual sinks, garden tub and oversized stand shower in master bathroom. You will also like the oversized laundry room and the back yard where you can enjoy lot of outdoor activities! Excellent community facilities with community pool and club house. A great home that you don't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Hazelhurst Drive have any available units?
3709 Hazelhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 3709 Hazelhurst Drive have?
Some of 3709 Hazelhurst Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Hazelhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Hazelhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Hazelhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Hazelhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 3709 Hazelhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Hazelhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 3709 Hazelhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Hazelhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Hazelhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3709 Hazelhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 3709 Hazelhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3709 Hazelhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Hazelhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Hazelhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Hazelhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Hazelhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXHickory Creek, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Flower Mound, TXAubrey, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXSanger, TXFairview, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District