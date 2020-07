Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well-cared for home with new updates such as the roof, HVAC 2016, Granite 2015, extra installations in the attic and above garage approximately 3 ft of blown insulation. Wait until you see the high energy efficient lights, the remodeled kitchen, bamboo wood floors in common areas, and a covered patio built 2015.In the home for tenant use, is the washer, dryer, and refrigerator.