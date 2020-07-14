All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Summerwind Apartment Homes

6115 Jack Finney Blvd · (903) 206-1543
Location

6115 Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B8 · Avail. Aug 17

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit D4 · Avail. Jul 25

$964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit L1 · Avail. now

$974

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerwind Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Summerwind Apartments offers spacious Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans. Our community offers a peaceful and serene environment in which to call home with hardwood-style flooring, large closets, washer and dryer connections and even fireplaces in select apartment homes, we are a great place to call home. Contact us today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerwind Apartment Homes have any available units?
Summerwind Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summerwind Apartment Homes have?
Some of Summerwind Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerwind Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Summerwind Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerwind Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Summerwind Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Summerwind Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Summerwind Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Summerwind Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summerwind Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerwind Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Summerwind Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Summerwind Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Summerwind Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Summerwind Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summerwind Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Summerwind Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Summerwind Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
