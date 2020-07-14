Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerwind Apartment Homes.
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Summerwind Apartments offers spacious Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans. Our community offers a peaceful and serene environment in which to call home with hardwood-style flooring, large closets, washer and dryer connections and even fireplaces in select apartment homes, we are a great place to call home. Contact us today for your personal tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
