Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2904 King Available 07/24/20 2904 King - House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!

This is a cute two bedroom, one bath home with a fenced yard and a gas stove.

Located in the Travis elementary school district. Water heater and stove hook up requires gas service. Tenant responsible for providing their own window a/c units and heat.

Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!



(RLNE5823508)