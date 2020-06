Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home that was built in 2011. This home features central heat/air, granite countertops,washer/dryer connections, stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, and microwave with vent-a-hood. This home is approximately 1,556 sq. ft. and comes with a covered patio area, sprinkler system and a fenced in backyard.