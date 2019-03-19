All apartments in Glenn Heights
Glenn Heights, TX
810 Cascade Dr
Last updated March 19 2019

810 Cascade Dr

810 Cascade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Cascade Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
Totally updated home in Glenn Heights will not last long! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, appliance package, and a spacious backyard. Make sure to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Cascade Dr have any available units?
810 Cascade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 810 Cascade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
810 Cascade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Cascade Dr pet-friendly?
No, 810 Cascade Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 810 Cascade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 810 Cascade Dr offers parking.
Does 810 Cascade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Cascade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Cascade Dr have a pool?
No, 810 Cascade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 810 Cascade Dr have accessible units?
No, 810 Cascade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Cascade Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Cascade Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Cascade Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Cascade Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

