Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Move in Ready, 4 bdrm, Red Oak ISD - Adorable home, in a great neighborhood with open floor plan in highly rated Red Oak ISD. Walk into a large living area with tall ceilings and tile floor throughout the common areas. This home has four spacious bedrooms or three with an office. New carpet in two of the bedrooms. Large backyard has a 17x18 covered patio to enjoy these hot summer days. Close to schools, highways, shopping and entertainment.



(RLNE4382590)