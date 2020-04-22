All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 204 Willow Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
204 Willow Creek Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:31 PM

204 Willow Creek Drive

204 West Willow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

204 West Willow Creek Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Beautiful and spacious 3-2 home located in Stone Creek Subdivision. Well maintained rock and brick exterior home is filled with wooden floors, carpet, ceramic tile in kitchen, living area, with an inviting brick fireplace. Open kitchen with an island, cabinets, and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, tall ceiling complete the inside of this great home. Great yard for entertaining guest, with patio deck & storage room. Make this your home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Willow Creek Drive have any available units?
204 Willow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 204 Willow Creek Drive have?
Some of 204 Willow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Willow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Willow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Willow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 Willow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 204 Willow Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Willow Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Willow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Willow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Willow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Willow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Willow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Willow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Willow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Willow Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Willow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Willow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District